Storms Are Coming - Summer Heat Remains

Flood risk due to heavy rain

Looks nice, but can become unpleasant: Summer heat turns into storms in some parts of Germany.
Germany is experiencing a heatwave. Today, temperatures could rise higher than any other day this year. However, this spell of fine weather will not last long. Weather forecasts already indicate an abrupt change - accompanied by severe thunderstorms.

The summer remains unpredictable. The night into Wednesday will mostly be clear and mild, with temperatures not dropping below 20 degrees in the southwest. In southern Baden-Württemberg, isolated thunderstorms are not ruled out. If they occur, they will be localized and a preview of what's to come.

On Wednesday, the sun will shine strongly again, and temperatures could reach 35 degrees or more. However, the day may not end pleasantly everywhere. In the southwest, dark clouds will gather, and the first thunderstorms will begin. These will no longer be isolated, small cloud towers, but larger weather events that will bring a noticeable deterioration in the weather.

Moreover, these thunderstorms could bring severe weather risks from heavy rain, hail, and gusts of wind. An exact forecast is not yet possible at this time. Other regions of Germany can still enjoy a sunny and warm to hot summer day relatively undisturbed.

On Thursday, thunderstorms will spread, especially in the center and south of Germany. Severe weather risks from heavy rain, hail, and gusts of wind are again threatened, and many details are still unclear. However, it is certain that the entire day will not be rainy. Forecasts still show much sunshine. Nevertheless, the air humidity will increase significantly, making the heat feel more oppressive - and that could be uncomfortable. At the coasts, the situation is more relaxed. It will not be as hot there, and thunderstorms are not expected to reach these regions until Thursday.

It seems that the worst will be over by Friday. However, the heat will also have disappeared by then. Instead, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 21 and 28 degrees. That sounds more pleasant than the heat, but it will still be humid. In the southeast, some rain showers or thunderstorms are still possible.

The European Union has expressed concern about the severe weather conditions affecting Germany, particularly the upcoming thunderstorms. Despite some regions in Germany enjoying a sunny and warm summer, others are at risk of heavy rain, hail, and gusts of wind due to these thunderstorms.

