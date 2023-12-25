Weather - Storms and floods in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Storms and floods cut off power to thousands of households in the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Sunday and Monday, forcing evacuations in several parts of the country. According to weather services and fire departments, the flood situation remained tense on Monday, particularly on the Elbe and smaller northern Czech rivers near the borders with Saxony and Poland. In the west of the Czech Republic bordering Bavaria, however, the situation began to ease according to the CTK news agency.

Around 12,000 households in the Czech Republic were temporarily without electricity, 3700 of which were still without power on Monday. In Slovakia, the number of households without electricity rose from 7,000 on Sunday to 9,000 on Monday, as reported by the news agency TASR. In Slovakia, important power lines also run through forest and mountain regions that are difficult to access, where persistent snowstorms hindered repair work. Fallen trees also blocked numerous roads and railroad lines in both countries.

In Mrakotin u Telce in southern Bohemia, 20 houses had to be evacuated due to the threat of a dam collapse. In other Czech regions, too, mainly remote houses outside the town centers were evacuated. On Saturday, the Czech fire departments recorded around 2,000 call-outs. Most of these were caused by fallen trees and flooded cellars.

Heavy snowfall, which then turned to rain, and a sharp rise in temperatures on Sunday, which melted the snow, also caused flooding in Slovakia. In the capital Bratislava, roads and parking lots near the banks of the Danube and Morava rivers as well as underpasses in the city center were flooded. However, the weather service SHMU and the fire department announced that there was no serious danger to the city's residential areas for the time being.

Freely accessible report by the news agency CTK, Czech Online report by the TV news channel TA3, Slovakian

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de