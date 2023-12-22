Skip to content
Storm "Zoltan": Truck skids into ditch in Janneby

A truck has tipped onto its side and skidded into a ditch on the B200 in Janneby (Schleswig-Flensburg district) due to the storm "Zoltan". The driver was slightly injured in the accident on Thursday evening, according to the police. Fuel leaked as a result of the accident.

A police car stands behind a police cordon. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police car stands behind a police cordon. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A truck has tipped onto its side and skidded into a ditch on the B200 in Janneby (Schleswig-Flensburg district) due to the storm "Zoltan". The driver was slightly injured in the accident on Thursday evening, according to the police. Fuel leaked as a result of the accident. Due to the strong wind, the truck could not initially be recovered in the evening - recovery is now planned for Friday morning.

