Storm - Storm "Zoltan" sweeps across Lower Saxony

Fallen trees, flying branches, flooded roads, overflowing cellars and problems with rail traffic: Storm "Zoltan" caused many firefighting operations in Lower Saxony shortly before Christmas and put train passengers to the test of patience. Some railroad lines were temporarily closed completely. There were also icy accidents on the roads during hail showers. Experts warned of a storm surge on the North Sea coast.

But the water levels of many rivers in inland Lower Saxony are also rising. The State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation(NLWKN) expects the flood situation to worsen across the state over the Christmas holidays. According to the forecast, further rainfall is expected to lead to a significant rise in water levels across the country in the coming days.

The highest reporting level will be exceeded at many gauges, the authority warned. Larger areas could then be flooded locally and individual properties, streets and cellars could also fill up. On Friday afternoon, flood level 3 (major flooding) was already in force for the Aller, Oker and Leine river basins, the Leine from Herrenhausen to the mouth of the Aller, the Aller from Brenneckenbrück to the mouth of the Weser and the Weser, lower Leine and lower Aller. The floods on the major river courses such as the Weser, Aller and Leine were said to be on the rise.

On the North Sea, a ferry was pushed onto the quay wall in Neuharlingersiel due to the storm. According to the water police, several of the ferry's lines broke. "This happened during the night, probably early this morning or when the water was rising," said Christina Harms, Managing Director of the Neuharlingersiel Port Association. There were no injuries and no oil or diesel had escaped. The scene of the accident has been secured.

Experts now have to think about the salvage operation. According to Nordseebad Spiekeroog GmbH, shipping connections to the island are still guaranteed during the Christmas vacations and at the beginning of January - with the ships Spiekeroog I and Spiekeroog II.

According to the water police, the storm also caused a car transporter to briefly break free from its berth in Emden's outer harbor. Several lines broke due to strong gale-force gusts and it then drifted onto the Ems, unable to maneuver. Four tugs prevented the ship from drifting away. The transporter was pushed back to its berth with great force. The stern touched the quay wall and briefly grounded there due to the high water level. This caused minor damage to the wall. The outer wall of the ship was damaged. According to the authorities, the ship will be inspected before continuing its journey.

Rail travelers had to be prepared for further restrictions in northern Germany. In the meantime, individual routes were temporarily closed, a railroad spokeswoman said when asked. However, the closures have now been largely lifted, but there are still many delays. For the weekend, Deutsche Bahn expected the trains to be very busy. In addition to the already heavy Christmas traffic, there would now be travelers who had to postpone their journey to the weekend due to the storm. "It will certainly be full," said the Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman, who recommends that passengers reserve a seat for the journey.

In the Harz Mountains, the Harzer Schmalspurbahnen train service to the Brocken remained suspended on Friday. According to Harzer Schmalspurbahnen GmbH, no trains were running between Schierke and the Brocken due to the stormy weather. Cancellations could also occur on other parts of the route network.

For the German North Sea coast as well as the East Frisian coast and the Weser region, experts from the BSH predicted severe storm surges for Friday.

In Bremen, however, the predicted levels of a severe storm surge were not reached on Friday morning, according to the fire department. With a maximum level of 2.59 meters, the Weser only overflowed its banks in a few areas, the emergency services said. Individual gardens were flooded due to the high groundwater level. As a result, there was also water in some cellars. According to current information, a severe storm surge over the Christmas period is no longer to be expected, the Bremen fire department announced.

Current warnings from the NLWKN (water level online)

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de