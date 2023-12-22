Storm - Storm "Zoltan": Operations also in Berlin and Brandenburg

Storm "Zoltan" caused dozens of call-outs on Friday night, particularly in Brandenburg. Since the storm began on Thursday, the fire department in Lusatia has been called out a total of 150 times, according to a spokesperson on Friday morning. Ten operations were still ongoing. In the districts of Havelland, Prignitz, Ostprignitz-Ruppin and Potsdam, 74 call-outs have been recorded since Thursday. Most of these involved fallen branches or fallen trees.

No one was injured. According to the spokespersons, the situation was not dramatic. In Berlin, the fire department had been called out 29 times since Thursday afternoon for minor issues, said a spokesperson.

Two days before Christmas, the effects of "Zoltan" hit the plans of travelers from Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday. The route of ICE trains from Berlin, Leipzig and Erfurt in the direction of Frankfurt was affected, as Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced on its website on Friday morning. Trains had to be rerouted between Erfurt and Frankfurt and were delayed by around an hour. There were occasional cancellations.

On Thursday evening, the fire department had to respond to many calls, especially in southern Brandenburg. The Brandenburg State Environmental Agency had issued a flood warning at the Prierow 2 gauge in Golßen (Dahme-Spreewald district). "As a result of today's rainfall, a significant rise in water levels is expected at the Prierow 2 gauge in the Dahme, Golßen to Märk. Buchholz," it said.

Due to a fallen tree, the highway 111 was temporarily closed at the border between Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday night. The tree toppled onto the road at around midnight, a police spokesman said. The fire department had to be called out to remove the tree. As the tree was lying across the highway, the road was closed in both directions.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), people in Berlin and Brandenburg must continue to prepare for strong winds and gale-force winds on Friday. At the start of the day, there will be widespread squalls of 70 to 85 kilometers per hour, and locally heavy squalls of 95 kilometers per hour are expected.

Source: www.stern.de