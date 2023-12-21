Skip to content
Storm "Zoltan" causes the Fehmarnsund Bridge to be closed

The Fehmarnsund Bridge has been completely closed due to the storm "Zoltan". This was announced by the police on Thursday evening. Previously, many ferries in the north, such as those between Föhr and Amrum or the Halligen islands and the mainland, had also been canceled.

There is a risk of storm surges in the north and northwest of Germany. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a storm warning for the west coast of Schleswig-Holstein and other areas. From 12:00 on Thursday until 8:00 on Friday morning, there is a risk of gale-force winds.

The Fehmarnsund Bridge, which is more than 900 meters long, connects the mainland with the island of Fehmarn and is to be maintained for regional traffic, even if a lowering tunnel is to be built parallel to the bridge, which was opened in 1963.

