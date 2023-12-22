Skip to content
Storm "Zoltan" causes several operations in Hamburg

The storm "Zoltan" caused several incidents in Hamburg on Thursday evening and Friday night. However, there were no injuries in any of the cases, according to a spokesperson for the situation service on Friday morning. Most of the incidents involved fallen trees and branches blocking the roads...

The storm "Zoltan" caused several incidents in Hamburg on Thursday evening and Friday night. However, there were no injuries in any of the cases, according to a spokesperson for the emergency services on Friday morning. Most of the incidents involved fallen trees and branches blocking the roads and loose bricks or scaffolding tarpaulins. The fire department has reported 78 weather-related incidents since Thursday lunchtime.

According to the police, a tree fell onto three parked cars in the Horn district on Thursday. No one was injured. In the Altona district on Thursday evening, emergency services had to rescue a man from his car who was trapped by floodwater. Because the car was full of water, the man could no longer open the door. According to the police, no one was injured. The "Norddeutscher Rundfunk" had previously reported on the incident.

In the Hamburg Elbe area, the police warned of a severe storm surge for the morning. According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), water levels will then rise to around 3 meters above mean high water. According to the police, the affected area should be avoided. According to the information, the high water peak is expected at around 11.00 a.m. at the St. Pauli gauge with a height of up to 3.05 meters above mean high water.

Source: www.stern.de

