Storm "Zoltan" causes high water levels and damage

Storm "Zoltan" swept across Germany once again at the weekend, causing damage in many places and causing river levels to rise. On Sunday, the Munich police reported a total of 233 storm operations the day before in the city and district of Munich. Among other things, the fire department had to...

 Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Floods in Hamburg.aussiedlerbote.de

The water levels of open bodies of water in the city of Essen rose due to the persistent rainfall - the city is still under an official warning from the weather service until Monday evening. However, there is no danger to the population, according to the fire department.

Due to the high water level of the Weser, several roads in Minden in North Rhine-Westphalia were closed as a precaution. The fire department "urgently" warned the population not to go into the flooded areas of the Weser. The flow velocity was greatly increased and the current was therefore "unpredictable", even in the bank area.

The German Weather Service warned of heavy continuous rain in many low mountain ranges and heavy thawing in the Ore Mountains. The storms could lead to high water, flooding of roads and landslides as well as falling trees. Particular caution was therefore required in the federal states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Bavaria and Saxony.

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

