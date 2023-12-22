Railroad - Storm "Zoltan" causes further regional transport disruptions

Storm "Zoltan" has caused further cancellations on regional rail routes in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein: Regional services between Hamburg and the island of Sylt and between Hamburg, Flensburg and Kiel have been suspended, as announced by Deutsche Bahn on the X portal (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday evening.

The Hamburg-Kiel route had only just been reopened. According to DB, a tree has now fallen onto the overhead line between the Kiel and Neumünster stations. Rail travelers are asked to check their train connection shortly before starting their journey, as there are also likely to be delays and cancellations.

Due to the numerous disruptions, Deutsche Bahn has canceled the train service for Thursday. Passengers can use their ticket on a later day. However, DB also pointed out that long-distance trains are already very busy due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Post at X

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de