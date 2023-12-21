Weather - Storm Zoltan: BSH warns of severe storm surge in Hamburg

The Hanseatic city must prepare for a severe storm surge this evening. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency(BSH) in Hamburg warned on Thursday afternoon: "A severe storm surge of 2.5 m above mean high water must be expected in the Hamburg Elbe area tonight." The risk of storm surge is expected to last until around 11.25 pm.

According to the current forecast, the BSH is expecting 1.5 to 2 meters above mean high tide for the German North Sea coast for the evening and night flood. In the Elbe and Weser regions, 2 to 2.5 meters above mean high water are expected.

The most recent storm surge in the Hanseatic city was on January 30, 2022, when Nadia led to two consecutive severe storm surges with values of 2.84 and 2.60 meters above mean high tide. The last severe storm surges in the North Sea therefore occurred in January and February 2022.

Source: www.stern.de