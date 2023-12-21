Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbad weathershippinghanseatic citybshschleswig-holsteinweatherFederal Maritime and Hydrographic Agencystorm surgehamburgflood

Storm Zoltan: BSH warns of severe storm surge in Hamburg

The Hanseatic city must prepare for a severe storm surge this evening. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg warned on Thursday afternoon: "A severe storm surge of 2.5 m above mean high water must be expected in the Hamburg Elbe area tonight." The risk of storm surge is...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
A car drives over a flooded road in heavy rain. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A car drives over a flooded road in heavy rain. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Storm Zoltan: BSH warns of severe storm surge in Hamburg

The Hanseatic city must prepare for a severe storm surge this evening. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency(BSH) in Hamburg warned on Thursday afternoon: "A severe storm surge of 2.5 m above mean high water must be expected in the Hamburg Elbe area tonight." The risk of storm surge is expected to last until around 11.25 pm.

According to the current forecast, the BSH is expecting 1.5 to 2 meters above mean high tide for the German North Sea coast for the evening and night flood. In the Elbe and Weser regions, 2 to 2.5 meters above mean high water are expected.

The most recent storm surge in the Hanseatic city was on January 30, 2022, when Nadia led to two consecutive severe storm surges with values of 2.84 and 2.60 meters above mean high tide. The last severe storm surges in the North Sea therefore occurred in January and February 2022.

Water level forecast BSH DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public