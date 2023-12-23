Southwest - Storm "Zoltan" also sweeps across Bavaria

Storm "Zoltan" also kept the emergency services busy in Bavaria. They have had to deploy to numerous operations throughout the state since Thursday, as the police headquarters announced on Friday. Most of these were standard operations such as fallen trees and securing construction sites. They also had to clear several power lines of branches and trees.

One seriously injured after an accident in Lower Bavaria

In Lower Bavaria, the emergency services had to be called out around a hundred times due to the storm, mainly due to fallen trees. There were several accidents on highway 93 between the Aiglsbach and Mainburg junctions (Kehlheim district). The reason for this was a tree that had fallen onto the road. One truck driver was seriously injured.

In Munich, the effects were less severe. Although the fire department had to be called out over a hundred times here too, this was mostly due to fallen branches and fallen construction fences. However, a parked trailer was knocked over by the wind. The emergency services then put it back up again.

Trees fall on power lines - towns without electricity

There were power outages in the district of Nürnberger Land, among others. A tree fell into the power line on Friday night. The outage affected 15 smaller villages. The fault was finally rectified in the morning. Some villages in Spessart were also without power because trees and branches had fallen onto the lines. Another tree fell on a power line near Sengental, leaving hundreds of households without power. There were also short-term power cuts in the district of Passau.

Disruptions to rail and road traffic

The storm also caused problems for rail services. According to Deutsche Bahn, travelers should check their connections online before setting off. The train service for Friday has been canceled.

On the railroad line between Schirnding (Wunsiedel district) and Nuremberg, a train crashed into a tree that had fallen onto the tracks on Thursday evening. According to the police, no one was injured. Passengers had to use the rail replacement service. The amount of damage is not yet known.

By Friday morning, there had been over 200 call-outs in Upper Franconia. According to the police, the highway 9 had to be fully closed twice for half an hour each time due to the weather. According to the police, signs were knocked onto the road by the storm. Roads in the district of Aschaffenburg were also closed - in some cases until Friday morning. In Würzburg, the emergency services were reportedly called out to 60 incidents in one hour at peak times.

Cemeteries in Augsburg and Munich closed

The city of Augsburg decided on Thursday to close all municipal cemeteries up to and including Saturday. As a result, funerals were also canceled at short notice. In Munich, all municipal cemeteries were also closed.

Leisure activities have also been severely restricted by the storm. The Spitzingsee ski resort is to remain completely closed up to and including Saturday, as is the Sudelfeld ski resort. Nymphenburg Palace Park will remain closed up to and including Sunday. The Tollwood winter festival in Munich, on the other hand, can reopen.

The wind will continue to blow for the next few days with mostly gale-force gusts. Gale-force gusts are also possible in the higher mountain regions at the weekend.

