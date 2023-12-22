Storm - Storm "Zoltan" affects rail traffic in Berlin

Two days before Christmas, the consequences of storm "Zoltan" will also affect the plans of travelers from Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday. Due to storm damage, there are still delays and irregularities in Berlin-Brandenburg rail traffic, a railroad spokesperson announced on Friday. "In long-distance traffic, the effects are also noticeable for travelers in Berlin from other regions of Germany, especially for trains coming from the north and west."

A fallen tree in Lower Lusatia (Luckau-Uckro-Golßen) has been disrupting rail traffic on the Berlin-Dresden line since last night. Long-distance trains are being diverted via Falkenberg and regional services are running more slowly in the affected section. There were no storm-related disruptions to the Berlin S-Bahn.

DB announced on its website on Friday morning that the route of ICE trains from Berlin, Leipzig and Erfurt in the direction of Frankfurt was also affected. Trains had to be rerouted between Erfurt and Frankfurt and were delayed by around an hour. There would be occasional cancellations.

