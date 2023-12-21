Skip to content
Storm warning of gale-force winds in Bavaria

Wind, rain and snow: it's going to be uncomfortable in Bavaria in the days leading up to Christmas. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of severe storms and, in some cases, gale-force winds. According to the police headquarters in Bavaria, there were initially no severe weather incidents on...

A windsock blows in the wind in stormy weather. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Wind, rain and snow: it's going to be uncomfortable in Bavaria in the days leading up to Christmas. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of severe storms and, in some cases, gale-force winds. According to the police headquarters in Bavaria, there were initially no severe weather incidents on Thursday night. "It still looks very calm", said a police spokesperson.

Until Saturday, the DWD expects stormy gusts or squalls in the lowlands, especially in the foothills of the Alps and generally in the mountains. At higher altitudes in the Alps and the Bavarian Forest, there could also be gale-force gusts and gale-force gusts on the highest peaks. On Thursday morning, the weather service warned of severe weather throughout Bavaria (level 2) and in the south and partly in the east of severe weather (level 3).

Fresh snow is expected in the mountains in the coming days. According to the DWD, people should be prepared for isolated thunderstorms with heavy gusts of around 100 km/h during the night from Thursday to Friday.

DWD warning situation, as of 6.50 a.m. DWD weather situation for Bavaria, as of 6.33 a.m.

Source: www.stern.de

