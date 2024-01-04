Flood - Storm warning for parts of Thuringia due to continuous rain

The German Weather Service (DWD) is once again warning of heavy continuous rain in parts of Thuringia. The storm warning applies from Wednesday for the districts of Nordhausen, Hildburghausen, Saalfeld-Rudolstadt, Schmalkalden-Meiningen, Sonneberg, the Ilm district and the city of Suhl, as the DWD announced on Wednesday. It will remain in force until late Thursday afternoon in some areas.

It had already rained heavily in Thuringia on Tuesday. As a result, the risk of flooding in the affected regions has increased again. Half a dozen water levels in southern and northern Thuringia had exceeded the first alert level by midday on Wednesday, according to an overview from the flood information center. Nine others were above the pre-warning level (start of alert).

In Leina, a district of Georgenthal (Gotha district), water overflowed the banks of the Leina and Hörsel rivers on Wednesday night and flooded a road, according to a spokeswoman for the district administration. Early on Wednesday morning, the Gotha fire department control center issued a warning of flooding due to the persistent heavy rain. The fire department piled up sandbags for protection. The situation quickly calmed down again and the water has now returned to the riverbed, said the spokeswoman. People and houses were not harmed.

Source: www.stern.de