Storm surges expected on the Weser and North Sea

In view of the continuing tense weather conditions, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg is warning of storm surges in the Weser region and on the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony. In Bremen and Bremerhaven, the Weser is expected to reach the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high water (MHW) on Monday afternoon, as the BSH announced on Sunday evening. In Lower Saxony, Elsfleth, Brake and Rechtenfleth on the Weser are also expected to be affected according to the forecast. The BSH has issued a warning for Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony. According to the forecast, the storm surge threshold will be reached there in the morning.

The water is also still high on many other rivers and streams in Lower Saxony. According to the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation Agency (NLWKN), 45 gauges reached the third of four warning levels on Monday night. The rivers Weser, Aller, Leine and Oker, among others, exceeded this threshold. At level three, flooding of properties and larger areas as well as roads and cellars is possible.

In Celle, the helpers had their hands full. Large areas along the Aller and Fuhse rivers are already flooded there, as the fire department announced on Monday morning. On Christmas Eve, the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief initially protected a retirement and nursing home from the flood with sandbags. But in the course of the evening, the home had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure for safety reasons. The helpers continued filling sandbags in the city area and responding to flooded cellars well into the night.

There was also an acute warning for Rodenberg (Schaumburg district) on Christmas Eve, and the situation was also precarious in Sarstedt (Hildesheim district) and Hann. Münden (Göttingen district). Emergency services were in constant action, and in many places sandbags were also used in an attempt to combat the masses of water. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued severe weather warnings for the Harz region.

