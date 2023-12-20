Storm - Storm surges expected on the North Sea, Weser and Elbe

Storm surges could hit the coasts of Lower Saxony and Bremen on Thursday evening. The focus will be on the Weser and Elbe regions, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg on Wednesday. On the Weser, the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high water is expected to be exceeded in Bremen and Elsfleth on Thursday evening. The evening high tide on Wednesday is not expected to reach storm surge level.

According to the BSH forecast, the water levels are expected to rise to storm surge level again on Friday morning. Cuxhaven, the East Frisian islands of Borkum and Norderney as well as Emden and Papenburg on the Ems are then also expected to be affected. Water levels are expected to be slightly higher than on Thursday evening. According to the BSH spokeswoman, it was initially unclear whether the mark of a severe storm surge of 2.5 meters above mean high water would be reached. The situation is still developing, she said.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of heavy squalls to gale-force gusts of ten and eleven on the coasts on Thursday. Rain and isolated thunderstorms are also expected. On Friday night, the rain is expected to mix with sleet and snow. For Friday, the DWD is expecting further rain and snow showers as well as squalls. On the coasts, it will remain stormy with gale-force winds in some places.

As Deutsche Bahn had already announced on Tuesday, ferry services to and from the East Frisian island of Wangerooge will be completely suspended on Friday. Deutsche Bahn operates the ferry service with a subsidiary company. Departures from Harlesiel in East Frisia and from Wangerooge will be canceled as early as Thursday afternoon. The island of Langeoog has also announced possible ferry cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

