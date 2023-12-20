Skip to content
Storm surges expected in the North Sea and Elbe

Storms are sweeping across Germany this week. Flooding and high water are expected in the north.

The water of the Elbe washes over parts of the beach in Hamburg-Övelgönne during high tide. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) is expecting storm surges in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg on Thursday evening and Friday. The main focus will be in the Elbe region, said a BSH spokeswoman in Hamburg on Wednesday. According to the BSH forecast, the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high tide will be reached in Husum, at the Eider barrage near Tönning and in Glückstadt on the Elbe on Thursday evening. Such levels are also expected in Hamburg in the late evening. After that, the water levels should initially decrease.

According to the BSH forecast, water levels are expected to reach storm surge levels again on Friday morning. Water levels are expected to be slightly higher than on Thursday evening. According to the BSH spokeswoman, it was initially unclear whether the severe storm surge mark of 2.5 meters above mean high tide would be reached. The situation is still developing, she said.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of gale-force winds and hurricanes on Thursday. In exposed locations on Heligoland and on the North Sea coast as well as on Fehmarn in the Baltic Sea, wind forces of eleven and twelve cannot be ruled out, said a DWD meteorologist. Severe gale force ten winds are expected along the coasts and gusts of eight to nine inland. "It will also be cloudy and rainy," he said.

Some ferries between the Halligen and the mainland will be canceled on Thursday due to the predicted storm, as the Wyker Dampfschiffs-Reederei announced on its website. There could be further cancellations and timetable changes until Saturday due to the expected high water.

According to the DWD, the storm should initially subside on Friday night. For Friday, the weather service is again expecting gusts of wind, some of them severe, but wind forces of eleven and twelve are no longer expected. Clouds, showers and sleet will alternate, and the skies may clear up on the Baltic coast in between.

Source: www.stern.de

