Storm - Storm surges expected in northern Germany - ferries canceled

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) is expecting storm surges in the north and northwest on Thursday evening and Friday. The main focus will be in the Weser and Elbe regions, said a BSH spokeswoman in Hamburg on Wednesday. However, high tides are also expected on the North Sea coast, according to the BSH.

According to the BSH forecast, the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high water will already be reached at various locations in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Hamburg and Bremen on Thursday evening.

According to the BSH forecast, the water levels could then rise to storm surge level in Husum, at the Eider barrage near Tönning, in Glückstadt on the Elbe, but also on the Weser in Bremen and in Elsfleth in Lower Saxony. Such levels are also expected in Hamburg in the late evening. After that, the water levels should initially decrease.

Higher water levels expected on Friday

According to the BSH forecast, water levels are expected to rise above the storm surge mark in many places on Friday morning. Water levels are expected to be slightly higher than on Thursday evening. Cuxhaven, the East Frisian islands of Borkum and Norderney as well as Emden and Papenburg on the Ems are also likely to be affected.

According to the BSH spokeswoman, it was initially unclear whether the mark of a severe storm surge of 2.5 meters above mean high tide would be reached. The situation is still developing, she said.

The German Weather Service (DWD) also warned of gale-force winds and hurricanes on Thursday. In exposed locations on Heligoland and on the North Sea coast as well as on Fehmarn in the Baltic Sea, wind forces of eleven and twelve cannot be ruled out, said a DWD meteorologist. Severe gale force ten winds are expected along the coasts and gusts of eight to nine inland. "It will also be cloudy and rainy," he said.

According to the DWD, the storm will initially subside on Friday night. For Friday, the weather service is again expecting gale-force gusts, some of them severe, but wind forces eleven and twelve are no longer expected to be reached. Clouds, showers and sleet will alternate, but the skies may clear up on the Baltic coast in between.

Ferry services expected to be canceled

Some ferries between the Halligen islands and the Schleswig-Holstein mainland will be canceled on Thursday due to the forecast storm depression, as the Wyker Dampfschiffs-Reederei announced on its website. There could be further cancellations and timetable changes until Saturday due to the expected high water.

As Deutsche Bahn had already announced on Tuesday, ferry services to and from the East Frisian island of Wangerooge will also be completely suspended on Friday. Deutsche Bahn operates the ferry service with a subsidiary company. Departures from Harlesiel in East Frisia and from Wangerooge will be canceled as early as Thursday afternoon. The island of Langeoog has also announced possible ferry cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

The BSH was already expecting higher water levels on Wednesday. In Hamburg, for example, the Elbe overflowed its banks in the morning. In Övelgönne, the water flooded a parking lot and parts of the beach. However, according to the BSH, the evening high tide on Wednesday is not expected to reach storm surge level.

Source: www.stern.de