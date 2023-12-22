Storm surge over - water levels in Hamburg fall

Storm surge "Zoltan" disrupts rail and air traffic and causes damage. But the worst seems to be over. At least the water levels in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg are already falling. In the Hanseatic city, however, they are higher than expected.

The severe storm surge in Hamburg has peaked and the water is now slowly receding. "The severe storm surge reached its peak at 10.42 a.m. at the St. Pauli gauge. The deviation from the mean high tide was 3.33 meters," said a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg at midday. This means that the all-clear has now been given for the area. The heavy storm surge caused the fish market and surrounding streets to be flooded, in some cases waist-deep.

Numerous streets in Hafencity were also under water. Hundreds of Hamburg residents and tourists took advantage of the heavy storm surge on the Elbe to take a pre-Christmas trip to the fish market. Numerous emergency services from the police, fire department and Hamburg Wasser were on site. The atmosphere was relaxed. The fish auction hall was completely submerged by the flood waters. In the Große Elbstraße behind it, which is located in front of the large flood gate at the fish market, only half of the bus stop signs were still sticking out of the water. The Elbe reached right up to the facades of the houses at the fish market with their numerous stores and restaurants. It was not necessarily nice to look at the flooding, "but very impressive", said one passer-by.

Hamburg's internal affairs department and the police were still forecasting a water level of 3.25 meters above mean high water at the St. Pauli gauge in the morning. The initial forecast was 3.05 meters. The police warned against entering flooded areas of the Elbe and driving through flooded streets. Sirens were also used to warn of the severe storm surge.

The next flood will be slightly higher than the mean high tide. "But we are unlikely to reach storm surge level - as it looks at the moment." There are still strong winds in the region, which are pushing the water into the North Sea and the rivers. However, it appears that some water is still able to drain away.

Further north, the water levels peaked a little earlier. On the Schleswig-Holstein North Sea coast, a level of 2.51 meters above mean high water (MHW) was measured at the Eider barrage near Tönning at around nine o'clock, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency in Hamburg. This means that the mark of a severe storm surge has been exceeded, albeit only slightly, at 2.50 meters above mean high water. The water level has been falling since then. A little further north in Husum, the peak value was 2.26 meters above mean sea level at 9.28 a.m., according to the BSH.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de