Storm surge expected on Schleswig-Holstein's Baltic coast

It's getting stormy again in the north. The next storm surge threatens the Baltic Sea. But nothing like last October.

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
People on the Baltic coast of Schleswig-Holstein must prepare for a new storm surge. However, according to forecasts by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on Tuesday, this is likely to be significantly weaker than the storm surge in October 2023. The agency predicted water levels of up to 1.20 meters above normal. Up to 1.10 meters could already be reached in the Bay of Kiel on Wednesday night. This level could also be reached in the Bay of Lübeck on Wednesday. This is due to stormy winds from the east and later from the southwest, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). For Thursday, the DWD expects moderate to fresh winds from northerly directions.

Last October, a severe storm surge caused millions in damage to the Baltic coast in Schleswig-Holstein. In Flensburg, the water had risen to a record level of 2.27 meters above normal.

