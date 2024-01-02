Weather - Storm surge also expected on Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's coast

People on the coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also have to prepare for another storm surge. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) warned on Tuesday that the Baltic Sea could rise more than one meter above the normal level from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon, for example in the Bay of Lübeck, but also on the coast west of Rügen.

In Flensburg in neighboring Schleswig-Holstein, levels of up to 1.20 meters above the average water level are expected as early as Wednesday night.

This is due to stormy winds from the east and later from the southwest, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Last October, the local Baltic coast was hit by a severe storm surge. In Wismar, for example, water levels of 1.55 meters above normal were recorded. Neighboring Schleswig-Holstein was hit even harder.

