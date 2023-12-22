Skip to content
Storm pushes ferry ashore in Neuharlingersiel

The storm was too strong for the lines: A Spiekeroog ferry breaks free in the port of Neuharlingersiel and is washed ashore by the high water. However, shipping traffic to the island is still guaranteed.

In Neuharlingersiel in East Frisia, a ferry has been pushed over the quay wall onto a forecourt. The ship "Spiekeroog IV" was torn from its lines early on Friday morning by the enormous wind forces of the storm "Zoltan", according to the ferry operator Nordseebad Spiekeroog GmbH. It then drifted onto a flooded parking lot in the outer dyke area.

The ship's crew had taken careful safety precautions in the evening, including setting storm lines. However, the ferry still broke loose.

The ship was one of three ferries to the East Frisian island of Spiekeroog, said Christina Harms, Managing Director of the Neuharlingersiel Port Association. The "Spiekeroog IV" also normally carries freight.

According to Harms, no one was injured in the shipwreck. No oil or diesel was spilled either, so there was no danger to the environment.

According to the shipping company, the Spiekeroog I and Spiekeroog II ships will continue to provide connections to Spiekeroog during the Christmas vacations and at the beginning of January.

Experts must now plan the next steps. It needs to be clarified whether and how badly the ship is damaged - and whether it can be put back in the water. Harms said that it would also be necessary to check whether the port area was suitable for the use of heavy cranes. The salvage work is likely to take some time, according to Nordseebad Spiekeroog GmbH.

Storm "Zoltan" caused high wind speeds on the coast on Thursday evening and Friday night. Experts predicted severe storm surges for the East Frisian coast on Friday. Due to the storm, one ferry in Neuharlingersiel did not run on Friday.

Message about the accident Timetable changes in Neuharlingersiel due to the storm

