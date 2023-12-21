Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristmasrainweatherbeautifulbeckbad weathernorth rhine-westphaliaHolidays

Storm instead of a white Christmas - market in Essen closed

Rain and wind instead of a white Christmas: The foothills of a low pressure system will bring a lot of rain and storms to North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday. Even over the Christmas holidays, there are no rays of hope in sight, said Martin Schönebeck from the German Weather Service on Thursday....

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Storm instead of a white Christmas - market in Essen closed

Rain and wind instead of a white Christmas: The foothills of a low pressure system will bring lots of rain and storms to North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday. Even over the Christmas holidays, there are no rays of hope in sight, said Martin Schönebeck from the German Weather Service on Thursday. "It's actually just going to keep raining for now," said the meteorologist. He also said: "You can forget about a white Christmas." With temperatures between 8 and 13 degrees during the day and no frost at night, it will simply be too mild for that in the coming days.

However, it will be particularly windy this Thursday: North Rhine-Westphalia is currently on the edge of a storm depression that is moving over Scandinavia. "It's enough for us to get a lot of wind here," said Schönebeck. "There is a widespread threat of wind speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. Showers and thunderstorms could also bring heavy gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour and occasional hurricane-force gusts in some places in the afternoon," said the meteorologist.

As a precautionary measure, the Essen Christmas market, for example, remained closed on Thursday for this reason.

It will also remain very rainy and windy at the weekend and over the Christmas holidays. "It won't be quite as much as today, but you can always expect strong and stormy gusts," said Schönebeck. He is not hopeful that the precipitation expected in the coming days will come down as snow. At best, one or two centimetres of snow could fall in the very highest areas of the Sauerland on Friday night. But even that threatens to melt away quickly.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest