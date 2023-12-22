Storm - Storm hinders rail traffic

The storm "Zoltan" caused disruptions to rail traffic in Hesse on Friday morning. According to the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV), there were delays and cancellations on regional train lines 11, 12 and 15 due to fallen trees near Friedrichsdorf and Usingen (Hochtaunuskreis). The same applied to regional lines 20, 21, 22 and 25 due to fallen trees on the line in the Limburg area. According to Deutsche Bahn, there were disruptions on the line between Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe and Erfurt. On long-distance services, the ICE/IC connections Hamburg/Hanover - Kassel - Frankfurt/Stuttgart/Basel and the ICE trains Hamburg/Hanover - Kassel - Würzburg - Munich were also canceled.

Traffic news RMV Traffic news Deutsche Bahn

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de