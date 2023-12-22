DWD forecast - Storm depression moves away: rain expected on Christmas Eve

Even if storm depression "Zoltan" moves away, the rainfall in North Rhine-Westphalia will not let up for the time being. On Friday, the German Weather Service (DWD) also expected heavy rain at times on Christmas Eve. Showers are expected from the Bergisches Land, across the Siegerland and Sauerland and as far as the Weserbergland. There could also be heavy rain in East Westphalia and the Eifel until Sunday.

According to the DWD, the weather will remain cloudy and rainy during the night and day on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 11 degrees on Saturday. According to the DWD, temperatures will rise to between 9 and 13 degrees on December 24.

According to a forecast by the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV), people on the Rhine will have to prepare for a second winter flood over Christmas.

