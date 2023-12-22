Storm - Storm depression in Bavaria: train cancellations and fallen trees

Storm "Zoltan" is causing disruptions and delays to rail services in Bavaria. Deutsche Bahn warns of all-day weather-related disruptions on Friday. Long-distance services are particularly badly affected. Travelers are advised to check online for possible connections before setting off. Train services have been canceled for Friday. However, DB also pointed out that long-distance trains are already very busy due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.

On the railroad line between Schirnding (Wunsiedel district) and Nuremberg, a train crashed into a tree that had fallen onto the tracks on Thursday evening. According to the police, no one was injured. Passengers had to use a rail replacement service. The police were initially unable to provide any information on the extent of the damage.

There were also disruptions on the roads throughout Bavaria due to the strong gusts of wind and continuous rain, and the police and fire department were called out on numerous occasions. Above all, fallen trees and broken branches caused minor damage.

In Lower Bavaria, the police recorded around 100 weather-related operations, mainly due to fallen trees and fallen construction site safety barriers. There were several accidents on highway 93 between the Aiglsbach and Mainburg junctions (Kelheim district) after a tree fell onto the road. One truck driver was seriously injured. In the district of Passau, there were brief power outages due to the strong winds.

In Upper Franconia, too, emergency services had to be called out in over 200 cases due to bad weather, as the police announced on Friday morning. On the Autobahn 9 near Himmelkron (Kulmbach district), there were two half-hour full closures in the direction of Munich due to the weather. According to the police, signs were sticking out onto the road due to the storm. The closures have already been lifted.

In Remlingen (Würzburg district), a 36-year-old driver lost control of his car and ended up in the ditch. According to police, the unloaded trailer of the vehicle was caught by a strong gust of wind, causing the car to skid. The car came to rest on its roof. The man was uninjured.

In Neustadt near Coburg, several trees fell onto the roof of a garage. According to the police, the damage amounted to 15,000 euros. In Stockheim in Upper Franconia (Kronach district), a railroad underpass had to be closed as it was flooded due to the persistent rain.

Source: www.stern.de