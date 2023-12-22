Deployments - Storm damage keeps police and fire department busy in Heilbronn
Heavy squalls and continuous rain caused numerous police and fire department operations in Heilbronn and the region. The police reported 87 operations due to storm damage by Friday morning. Trees had fallen, branches had broken off and blown onto roads and cars. Nobody was injured. The police were initially unable to say how much damage was caused.
Source: www.stern.de