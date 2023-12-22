Consequences of severe weather - Storm damage causes disruption to long-distance traffic

Due to storm damage, there will be delays and train cancellations on Deutsche Bahn's nationwide long-distance services on Friday. This was announced by Deutsche Bahn on its website. Rail routes in the north are particularly badly affected. Cancellations or delays could occur on the connections between Hamburg and Frankfurt and Hamburg and Munich, for example. Some stops could also be canceled.

All passengers who have to postpone their planned journey on Thursday or Friday due to the storm "Zoltan" can use their ticket at a later date, according to Deutsche Bahn. The train connection has been canceled. The ticket is valid for the journey to the original destination, even if the route is changed. Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge.

Due to the upcoming Christmas holidays, the long-distance trains are already very busy, the railroad company added. Passengers should inform themselves in advance - for example via the website - about the capacity utilization of long-distance trains and, if possible, travel at off-peak times.

Information from Deutsche Bahn on the effects of storm "Zoltan"

Source: www.stern.de