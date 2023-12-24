Tourism - Storm continues to affect ski operations on the Zugspitze

Strong winds also affected some ski operations on Christmas Eve. The Bayerische Zugspitzbahn announced on its website that the cable car to Germany's highest mountain was "out of service". A lift on the Zugspitzplatt was also out of service on Sunday. However, the cogwheel railroad to the Zugspitze, which had not operated on Saturday, was back in operation.

Due to the strong winds, there could also be disruptions to the cable cars and lifts in the Garmisch Classic ski area, according to the Zugspitzbahn.

At Sudelfeld near Bayrischzell and in the Spitzingsee area, where the lifts were at a standstill on Saturday due to the storm, skiing operations resumed on Sunday.

However, the new gondola lift on the Ochsenkopf in the Fichtelgebirge remained closed on Christmas Eve, according to the website. It was officially due to open on Friday. But the weather did not cooperate: The cable car was unable to run due to the storm, and there was also still no thick blanket of snow in the low mountain range in northern Bavaria. In future, 40 ten-passenger gondolas will take up to 2,000 people per hour up the 1024-metre-high mountain.

On the Alpspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the avalanche commission first had to check the situation and clear the pistes. In many places, there was still a considerable avalanche risk above 1500 meters on Sunday, which means level three of five warning levels.

The main problem was drift snow, which was poorly connected to the layers of snow below, according to the Bavarian Avalanche Warning Service. The day before, the service, which is based at the Bavarian State Office for the Environment, had even reported a level four for high altitudes and therefore a great danger. However, the danger should continue to decrease over the next few days with mild temperatures.

Source: www.stern.de