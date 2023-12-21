Storm Zoltan - Storm: Christmas markets in Bremen remain closed

Bremen's Christmas market will not open on Thursday. Due to the approaching storm Zoltan, the market will remain closed, as the organizers announced on their website. The stalls in Bremerhaven will also remain closed, according to a statement.

A safe experience of the Christmas market is impossible, the Bremerhaven marketing department announced. However, it should be possible to visit the market again as normal over the next two days. The organizers in Bremen have not yet provided any information about the coming days.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has predicted storm surges for the Elbe, Weser and Ems rivers in northern Germany. The peak could be reached on Friday morning, as the Federal Office announced on Thursday. At the same time, the German Weather Service predicted heavy squalls on land and gale-force winds on the coast on Thursday.

Source: www.stern.de