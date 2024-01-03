Skip to content
Storm causes damage in Great Britain

Storm "Henk" sweeps across the British Isles with lots of rain. Flooding also occurs in some regions.

Damage caused by storm "Henk" in a street in London. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Great Britain is struggling with the consequences of storm "Henk". There were train cancellations and delays on Wednesday morning, as reported by the British news agency PA. Around 10,000 households had no electricity. Flood warnings were issued in a number of places - in the central English city of York, for example, the river overflowed its banks.

The storm had brought heavy winds and rain on Tuesday. Wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour were measured on the Isle of Wight off the coast of southern England, according to the weather service. In south London, a woman was hit by a fallen tree.

Source: www.stern.de

