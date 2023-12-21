Weather situation - Storm causes cancellations and delays on long-distance services

Storm "Zoltan" is causing cancellations and delays to Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services on Thursday. Eurocity, Intercity and ICE connections throughout the north are affected, according to Deutsche Bahn.

According to the statement, there were restrictions due to storm damage on routes including Hanover-Berlin, Hamburg-Westerland, Kiel-Hamburg-Bremen-NRW, Norddeich Mole-Emden-Rheine-Münster and Magdeburg-Hanover-Bremen-Leer-Emden-Norddeich Mole. The Intercity connection between Hamburg and Copenhagen was also affected. The Kiel-Hamburg line was reopened in the evening. Deutsche Bahn also reported weather-related delays and cancellations on regional services on Thursday.

As an alternative for the journey from Hamburg to North Rhine-Westphalia, the railroad recommended connections with a change in Hanover. However, trains were jammed there, so many were held up and there were further delays, as a railroad spokeswoman confirmed in the evening. "It's full in Hanover, many passengers want to know what happens next," she said.

Deutsche Bahn also announced that the train service had been canceled for Thursday. Passengers could use their ticket on a later day. However, DB also pointed out that long-distance trains were already very busy due to the upcoming Christmas holidays.

At Hamburg Central Station, the platforms were full of people waiting for a train in the afternoon. Waiting halls and corridors were also overcrowded, reported a dpa reporter. The display boards provided information about trees on the section of line between Hamburg and Osnabrück, for example.

"All emergency services have been put on standby," said a spokesperson for the railroad company. "We have gathered large equipment and repair vehicles so that we can - if necessary - remove fallen trees or branches from the overhead line as quickly as possible." The railroad is monitoring the situation.

There is a risk of storm surges in the north and northwest of Germany on Thursday and Friday. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of the squalls from the "Zoltan" depression.

