Hurricane expected to arrive - Storm "Beryl" becomes stronger again off Texas

Before reaching the US Gulf Coast, tropical storm "Beryl" is almost back to hurricane strength. Over the sea, it gained power and had sustained winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the evening (local time). A hurricane is defined as having winds of 119 km/h or more. When it reaches the coast of the US state of Texas, "Beryl" is expected to regain hurricane status, it was reported.

The storm center is now less than 150 kilometers from the coast and is expected to make landfall between the cities of Corpus Christi and Galveston in the night (local time). The outskirts are already causing heavy rain, strong winds, and stormy seas, as local media in Texas reported. In parts of the state, according to the NHC, flooding and flooding are expected, and tornados are also possible. In the northeastern part of Mexico, heavy rain and wind are expected.

Texas is preparing

In the threatened areas along the Texas coast, some residents and shopkeepers reportedly boarded up their windows with plywood. However, many people did not heed the calls of the authorities to evacuate. Vice Governor Dan Patrick declared a state of emergency in 121 counties. In County Refugio, where about 7000 people live, an evacuation was ordered. "Beryl" is expected to move north-eastward inland and pass over East Texas and Arkansas by late Monday and Tuesday.

"Beryl" has had people on edge for more than a week since it formed in the Atlantic at the end of June. In the southeastern Caribbean, it reached the highest hurricane strength, Category 5, which means sustained winds of more than 252 kilometers per hour. It passed over several islands in the Lesser Antilles, made landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, and then continued through the Gulf of Mexico.

Damage in Mexico and devastation in the Caribbean

"Beryl" uprooted trees in Mexico and threw street signs around. In widely popular tourist regions between Tulum and Cancun, power went out.

At least eleven people have died in the Caribbean, including three in Venezuela. The governments of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported that more than 90% of the houses were damaged or destroyed. Jamaica also experienced widespread damage and power outages in some areas.

Climate change fuels strong storms like "Beryl"

Never before in the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins in June and lasts for half a year, has such a strong storm affected the area so early. Warmer sea water due to climate change makes strong hurricanes more likely.

