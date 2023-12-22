Skip to content
Storm and rain in Saxony-Anhalt: Hurricane on the Brocken

Friday will be stormy and rainy in Saxony-Anhalt. Repeated rain and snow showers will fall, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday. The rain will last longer in the evening and snow will fall in the Harz Mountains. Gale-force winds are blowing and a hurricane is forecast on the...

View of a hiking sign with the inscription Brocken Ilsefälle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Friday will be stormy and rainy in Saxony-Anhalt. Repeated rain and snow showers will fall, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday. The rain will last longer in the evening and snow will fall in the Harz Mountains. Gale-force winds are blowing and a hurricane is forecast on the Brocken. Temperatures will reach four to six degrees, zero to four degrees in the Harz Mountains.

At night, rain will spread from west to east and snow will fall above 400 meters. On the Brocken in particular, it will continue to be stormy with temperatures of three to one degrees, in the Upper Harz down to minus two degrees. Saturday will start off rainy, with snow above 600 meters and east of the Elbe. The DWD is forecasting severe storms on the Brocken. Maximum temperatures will be four to six degrees, in the Harz Mountains zero to four degrees.

Sunday night will be rainy. Gale-force winds with five to three degrees, in the Upper Harz up to one degree. On Sunday (Christmas Eve) the weather will be milder and rainy. It will still be stormy in places, with a gale forecast on the Brocken. Temperatures will climb to between seven and eleven degrees.

Weather forecast

