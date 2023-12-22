Consequences of severe weather - Storm affects operations at Frankfurt Airport

Storm "Zoltan" disrupted operations at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday evening. However, according to the airport operator Fraport, the situation returned to normal on Friday. A spokesperson reported delays on Thursday evening and several take-offs after 11.00 pm. Exact figures were not initially available. At Germany's largest airport, there is actually a ban on night flights from 11.00 pm. However, in exceptional cases such as on Thursday, flight permits can be extended until midnight.

However, there were no flight cancellations due to the storm, the spokesperson continued. According to him, normal operations resumed on Friday morning: "All traffic lights are green."

Source: www.stern.de