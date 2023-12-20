Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicesaxonydistrict of zwickauaccidentscarstop signcar accidenttraffic

Stop sign disregarded: Five people seriously injured

Five people have been seriously injured in a car accident in the Zwickau district. On Tuesday afternoon, a 61-year-old man allegedly disregarded a stop sign at a junction, police said on Wednesday morning. His car collided with a passing car. Both drivers and three other passengers were...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
The lettering "Emergency room" hangs in bright green on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The lettering "Emergency room" hangs in bright green on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Car accident - Stop sign disregarded: Five people seriously injured

Five people have been seriously injured in a car accident in the Zwickau district. On Tuesday afternoon, a 61-year-old man allegedly disregarded a stop sign at a junction, police said on Wednesday morning. His car collided with a passing car. Both drivers and three other passengers were seriously injured.

According to a police spokesperson, the 61-year-old is being investigated for negligent bodily harm as a result of the accident in the Weißbach district. The damage to property amounted to 30,000 euros.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest