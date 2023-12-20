Car accident - Stop sign disregarded: Five people seriously injured
Five people have been seriously injured in a car accident in the Zwickau district. On Tuesday afternoon, a 61-year-old man allegedly disregarded a stop sign at a junction, police said on Wednesday morning. His car collided with a passing car. Both drivers and three other passengers were seriously injured.
According to a police spokesperson, the 61-year-old is being investigated for negligent bodily harm as a result of the accident in the Weißbach district. The damage to property amounted to 30,000 euros.
Source: www.stern.de