Baltic Sea - Stone collectors on the Baltic coast

The Baltic Sea coast on the island of Rügen is not only known for its picturesque landscapes, but also for its geological treasures. Geologist Rolf Reinicke has researched and documented this coastal region for decades. "The Baltic Sea coast is a true treasure for geologists and collectors," says the 1943-born pensioner, who has been an avid rock collector since his childhood. Particularly famous are the finds of Amber and Flint, which can be found on the beaches. Reinicke's oldest find on Rügen was a Trilobite approximately 500 million years old. Trilobites are armored, beetle-like arthropods that belong to the first organisms with a hard-shelled body.

Marco Schade from the Zoological Institute of the University of Greifswald emphasizes the importance of private collectors like Reinicke for science. Often, there are insufficient financial resources for extensive excavations and research work. Therefore, one is reliant on the support of private collectors. "Without this commitment, many fossils would fall victim to erosion," he said. On Rügen, many parts of various animals have been found in the past that lived in the Cretaceous period in the sea. This includes parts of extinct cephalopods, relatives of today's squids. Also, vertebrate remains have been discovered - teeth of fish and gigantic marine reptiles, such as the Mosasaurians.

