Stoltenberg Assumes Position of Heusgen as Leader in MSC

Here's the paraphrased version of the text:

It's formally announced: Previous NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (65) is set to become the fresh head of the Munich Security Conference (MSC). He'll replace the existing leader, Christoph Heusgen, post the upcoming conference in February. The information had been subtly leaked several weeks back and has now been officially confirmed. The security conference, slated for early 2026, will mark Stoltenberg's first time leading the event.

"Throughout my political journey, I've dedicated myself to maintaining peace. It's an immense honor to assume the role of MSC chairperson and contribute to its mission 'Peace through Discourse'," Stoltenberg stated after his formal appointment.

He relinquished his post as NATO Secretary General in early October, following a decade in service. He was a frequent attendee at the security conference in this role.

Since its inception in 1963, the Munich Security Conference has expanded into one of the most influential international platforms for security policy discussions. Every February, dignitaries like heads of state and government, ministers, military strategists, and arms industry representatives gather in Munich to deliberate on security policy topics.

The following appointment was officially confirmed: Jens Stoltenberg will take over as the chairperson of the Munich Security Conference, replacing Christoph Heusgen after the conference in February.

The information about Jens Stoltenberg's appointment as the new leader of the Munich Security Conference, which had been subtly leaked weeks prior, was formally announced.

Read also: