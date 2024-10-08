Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe following

Stoltenberg Assumes Position of Heusgen as Leader in MSC

As of the February 2025 period.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read

Stoltenberg Assumes Position of Heusgen as Leader in MSC

Here's the paraphrased version of the text:

It's formally announced: Previous NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (65) is set to become the fresh head of the Munich Security Conference (MSC). He'll replace the existing leader, Christoph Heusgen, post the upcoming conference in February. The information had been subtly leaked several weeks back and has now been officially confirmed. The security conference, slated for early 2026, will mark Stoltenberg's first time leading the event.

"Throughout my political journey, I've dedicated myself to maintaining peace. It's an immense honor to assume the role of MSC chairperson and contribute to its mission 'Peace through Discourse'," Stoltenberg stated after his formal appointment.

He relinquished his post as NATO Secretary General in early October, following a decade in service. He was a frequent attendee at the security conference in this role.

Since its inception in 1963, the Munich Security Conference has expanded into one of the most influential international platforms for security policy discussions. Every February, dignitaries like heads of state and government, ministers, military strategists, and arms industry representatives gather in Munich to deliberate on security policy topics.

The following appointment was officially confirmed: Jens Stoltenberg will take over as the chairperson of the Munich Security Conference, replacing Christoph Heusgen after the conference in February.

The information about Jens Stoltenberg's appointment as the new leader of the Munich Security Conference, which had been subtly leaked weeks prior, was formally announced.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest