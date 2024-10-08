Stoltenberg affirms the transition towards the Munich Security Conference

Breaking News: Jens Stoltenberg Tapped as Munich Security Conference Chair for Next YearThe official announcement has been made - Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General, will take the helm as the new chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), commencing in the upcoming year. Stoltenberg, expressing his joy, referred to it as a "fantastic honor" on social media platform X. The MSC Foundation Council President, Wolfgang Ischinger, expressed his delight, stating that Stoltenberg's "international reputation and extensive experience" will greatly enhance the conference's significance. Stoltenberg passed on his position as NATO Secretary General to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in early October. Ischinger also recognized the outgoing chairman, Christoph Heusgen, for his successful three-year tenure at the MSC helm. Heusgen will continue leading the 61st edition of the security conference in February.

14:42 Moscow Update: Liberation of Two More Villages Near PokrovskThe Russian military has seized control of two additional villages in eastern Ukraine, per Defense Ministry reports. The villages of Sorzhane and Solota Nyva, located in the Donetsk region, have been "liberated," according to the ministry's announcement. The former village is approximately 30 kilometers, while the latter is about 70 kilometers away from Pokrovsk. The Russian forces report daily territorial gains as they advance towards the strategically important city of Vuhledar, which they seized in the Donetsk region last week.

14:17 Defense for Prince Reuss Seeks Putin as WitnessDue to seized documents involving Russian contacts, the defense team in the trial of the "Reichsbürger" around Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is proposing the summoning of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. One such document shows a letter from Reuss, stating "The German Reich exists." Another piece of evidence is the protocol from a supposed "Transition Council" meeting, which aimed to assume power after the planned coup. The co-defense's lawyer suggests summoning Putin as a witness in light of Reuss's statement about informing Putin about his activities.

13:43 Chistilin, Ideologue of 'Russian World,' ArrestedDmytro Chistilin, a key figure in the 'Russian World' ideology and supporter of Ukraine's invasion, has been arrested by the Ukrainian security service and Moldovan police, as per reports from Belarusian opposition site 'Nexta' and Ukrainian outlet 'Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini.' Chistilin, an employee of Vladimir Putin's former advisor Sergei Glazyev, is charged with preparing pro-Russia analytical materials and advocating for the recognition of "sovereign member states of the Reich." If convicted, Chistilin faces a possible life sentence.

13:07 Five Foreigners Injured in Odessa AttackAn attack on a civilian ship in Odessa led to the death of a 60-year-old Ukrainian and injured five foreign nationals. While their nationalities remain undisclosed, the injured crew members hail from the nation of Palau. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has identified the deceased as a logistics company employee.

12:40 Weber Criticizes Orbán's "War Prolongation Stratagem"Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP), has strongly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the Hungarian EU presidency's supposed failures. Orbán, an influential right-wing nationalist, has been accused of isolating himself within Europe due to his pro-Russian policies. Weber has also labeled Orbán's widely criticized "peace mission" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the onset of Hungary's EU presidency as a "war prolongation stunt" aimed at disrupting the EU's unity with Ukraine.

12:17 Slovakia Provides Aid to Ukraine Despite Government's Rejection122 tons of ammunition, funded via a Slovakian donation drive, have been delivered to Ukraine. Though the Slovakian government refused to join the Czech artillery initiative, the online newspaper 'Noviny' reports that six trucks carrying the donated ammunition have entered Ukraine. The Ukrainian military will now manage the ammunition's distribution and use.

11:58 Biden's Berlin Visit Expected to Send "Strong Signal" for Further Military AidGovernment representatives anticipate President Joe Biden's impending visit to Germany to be a "major working visit." The contact group supporting Ukraine meeting at the US base in Ramstein, Germany, is expected to send a "substantial" message in favor of additional military aid to Ukraine.

A car dealer located in Königswinter, near Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, is under suspicion for illegally selling numerous luxury vehicles to Russia, breaking the current embargo. The alleged dealer has reportedly sold cars worth over 4 million euros to Russians, according to the Bonn Public Prosecutor's Office and the Essen Customs Investigation Office. The dealer is believed to have falsified documents, showing the cars were sold to third countries legally. During a raid at the end of September, two properties were searched, and two luxury cars and an account were seized. The investigation is still ongoing.

10:56 Injuries Reported in East Kharkiv Russian Attack

Eleven individuals have been injured, with three in critical condition, including a 16-year-old, following a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv. Infrastructure was also harmed, and a large fire ignited following multiple strikes, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Kharkiv, situated to the northeast of Russia, is frequently targeted.

10:22 Ongoing Fire at Crimea Oil Terminal

The oil terminal in Feodosia, Crimea, has continued to burn for a second day. The global fire monitoring system of NASA continues to detect fire signals at the tank farm. The fire has now reached an area of 2,500 square meters, as stated by Anton Geraschenko, a previous advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. More tank farms are claimed to have exploded in the evening and night. The Ukrainian army announced a "successful attack" on the oil terminal near Feodosia the previous night. The facility is the primary transshipment terminal for oil products on the Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia, and served the Russian army.

09:54 Ukraine to Receive Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets from France in Early 2025

Ukraine is expected to receive its first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, as announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The aircraft will be equipped with enhanced air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense. "Training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics continues." French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that Paris would provide Ukraine with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to strengthen its air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Industry Struggling

The Russian coal industry, a significant raw material sector with hundreds of thousands of employees, is facing a severe crisis, as reported by "Moscow Times." Loss of Western markets, reduction in demand from "friendly" countries, and losses of several billions of dollars have led coal companies to drastically reduce production. Rosstat reports a 6.7% year-on-year decrease in coal production in July, with a total volume of 31.5 million tons, its lowest since the pandemic in 2020. The West's sanctions have become a major issue for the coal industry, as stated by Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Plotting Military Conflict

Moscow has once again accused NATO of preparing to engage in a military conflict with Russia. "NATO member countries no longer hide that they are preparing for a possible armed conflict with Russia," stated Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to state news agency RIA Novosti. NATO is developing regional defense plans, assigning specific tasks to all military commands, and continuing preparations for potential military actions against Russia. "Military budgets are increasing, and the economy is being militarized. In addition to confrontational rhetoric, NATO is continuously escalating tension against Russia." Russia used the potential NATO membership of Ukraine, which was far from reality, as justification for their war. As a result of the war, NATO has expanded, with Sweden and Finland joining the transatlantic defense alliance due to concerns about further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Koreans Likely Fighting in Ukraine

South Korean defense minister Kim Yong Hyun believes it is "very likely" that North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian troops in Ukraine, as reported in parliament. He mentioned six North Korean military officers killed in eastern Ukraine, along with agreements between Russia and North Korea resembling a military alliance.

08:17 Ukrainian Intelligence Allegedly Hacks Russian Court System on Putin's Birthday

On Vladimir Putin's birthday, cyber specialists from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and activists from the "VO Team" group allegedly hacked the state system "Pravosudie," which manages electronic document flow for all Russian courts. The incident disrupted court operations, affected the email systems of departments, and caused issues with official websites. Personal data of users and internal documents were reportedly obtained from the system, while Russian citizens reported they could not file complaints or view court hearing schedules due to non-functioning websites. A hacker attack also caused significant disruptions at Russia's state television and radio company VGTRK the previous day.

The conflict in Ukraine is reportedly affecting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, with independent Russian media outlet Rivne Media claiming that he has stopped visiting his residence in Sochi due to fears of drone attacks. Despite spending at least 30 days a year at his Bocharov Ruchey residence since its renovation for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Putin has not been there since March. Rivne Media's investigation suggests that the Russian leader feels a threat to his physical security following several drone attacks on Sochi last fall. A source close to Putin confirms this theory. This concern also led Putin to break his tradition of celebrating his long-time partner Alina Kabaeva's birthday at the Black Sea residence.

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov has promised residents a record nationwide amount of 3 million rubles, or $31,200, as a one-time bonus for joining the military. According to the "Moscow Times", anyone from any Russian region who enlists in the Belgorod region will receive the payment, regardless of their place of birth. Russian authorities are currently making efforts to recruit more Russians into the military to replace heavy losses.

Local authorities report that a civilian ship in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa has been hit by a Russian missile. The enemy allegedly attacked a civilian ship flying under the flag of the island state of Palau with a "ballistic missile," according to regional governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram. A 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed in the incident, while five other "foreign nationals" were reportedly injured. The port of Odessa is a major hub, especially for Ukrainian grain, and has been repeatedly targeted by the Russian army.

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss possible peace negotiations without Ukraine's involvement if she wins the election. "The Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," the Democratic US vice president said in the CBS show "60 Minutes." The government of US President Joe Biden has recently rejected any talks with Putin. Harris also criticized the Ukraine policy of her Republican opponent Donald Trump, calling it a "capitulation" to the Russian attack in Ukraine that began in February 2022. "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv now," Harris said, referring to Trump's statement that he could end the war on his first day in the White House.

Russian forces are advancing on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Torez, according to the Ukrainian military. "The situation is unstable, fighting is taking place literally at every entrance to the city," said Anastasia Bobownikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," to Ukrainian state television. The advance comes less than a week after the fall of the nearby city of Vuhledar. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has been advancing on Torez since August. For Moscow, capturing the city would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts warn that the fall of Torez could endanger important supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

A Russian court has ordered the arrest of two Italian journalists for reporting from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. A court in Kursk is demanding the extradition of Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who are currently outside of Russia. The journalists from the state-owned Italian broadcaster RAI are accused of illegally crossing the border from Ukraine to film a report in Kursk. After crossing into Russia, Traini and Battistini traveled to the city of Sudcha in a vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces, the court said in a Telegram message. The two journalists face up to five years in prison under the criminal code if they are extradited and taken into custody.

Before the high-level meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky is urgently calling on allies for significantly more weapons deliveries. He says that sufficient supplies for the front, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons are needed for the upcoming autumn months to stop Russia and force it towards peace, as he says in his video message. In Ramstein, he wants to convince the partners on Saturday of the "urgent need for a significant strengthening of our capabilities and positions," he emphasizes. "We invite our partners to define how they see the end of this war, the place of Ukraine in the global security architecture, and the common steps that can bring this war to an end."

21:20 Renewed Conviction for American: Russian Court Adds Seven Years to Previous SentenceIn the western Russian metropolis of Voronezh, an American citizen, previously serving time, was given an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was originally sentenced to a prolonged prison sentence in 2022, allegedly for assaulting a police officer under the influence. During his imprisonment, he was accused of assaulting prison guards and attacking an investigator. Over the past few years, Russia has frequently detained American citizens.

20:50 Kherson under Fire: Ukrainian Authorities Report Bombing Incident, Children HurtAt least 20 individuals, including two children aged three and five, sustained injuries in a Russian airstrike on Kherson, according to local authorities. The Russian military reportedly attacked the city with KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in northern Kherson. Six, at least, multi-story buildings were damaged due to the blast waves, as reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

