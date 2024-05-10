Stolen plates, a can of spray paint, and bizarre notes: How a Florida man ended up accused of abducting his spouse in Spain by the FBI.

A security camera recorded a man taping up a building's lock to disable it. He looked directly at the camera as he covered its lens with spray paint, partially blocking it. Then, after about an hour in the building, he exited the elevator with a suitcase.

Henao went missing shortly after, and no one has seen her since. However, this week, the authorities announced they've arrested the mysterious man who entered her Madrid apartment building that night: her estranged husband.

David Knezevich, 36, was detained at Miami International Airport on Saturday for his alleged involvement in her kidnapping. This mysterious case involves law enforcement officers from two different continents.

A can of spray paint, surveillance footage, stolen license plates, and rental car records were used to trace Knezevich's involvement in the incident, according to a complaint obtained by CNN. Additionally, his conversations with a woman he'd met on a dating app and a Google search by the woman's mother played a part.

Knezevich's lawyer, Kenneth Padowitz, stated in February that his client is innocent and "has never been to Spain." Following Knezevich's arrest, Padowitz didn't respond to inquiries.

The couple resided in Florida, where records show they possess several Fort Lauderdale properties. Additionally, they are listed as CEO and project manager of EOX Technology Solutions Inc., a company that provides computer support to south Florida businesses. CNN attempted to contact the company but didn't receive an immediate response.

Henao, 40, boarded a flight from Miami to Spain on Boxing Day. When she went missing six weeks later, Knezevich was in his home country of Serbia and had no connection to the incident, Padowitz said in February.

However, federal investigators assert that Knezevich flew from Miami to Turkey in January, then traveled to Belgrade, Serbia, where he leased a Peugeot on January 29.

The Peugeot's owner informed the investigators that when it was turned in, someone had tinted its windows and added a new license plate frame, and it had traveled nearly 4,800 miles. Toll booth cameras gathered images of the same model Peugeot, with tinted windows, close to Madrid during the late night and early morning of February 2 and 3. The car bore stolen license plates from another vehicle on the same Madrid street where Henao was living, the complaint said.

The FBI's James Marshall wouldn't answer questions about the case this week, citing an ongoing investigation.

"We appreciate the public's interest in our case and continue to encourage anyone with information, even if they're not sure of its value, to come forward," Marshall told CNN. However, to maintain the integrity and productivity of the investigation, he wouldn't share specifics of the process.

Her friend received strange texts from her phone

Henao was seen on security camera footage entering her building in Madrid's upscale Salamanca area on the afternoon of February 2.

At 9:27 p.m. the same day, records indicate the man wearing the helmet entered the building and tampered with the surveillance camera. The man seemed to resemble Henao's husband, according to court records.

Henao, an American citizen originally from Colombia, was always in touch with her loved ones while abroad. She was supposed to visit Barcelona with her friends on February 5, making her sudden disappearance more alarming.

Two days before the trip, her friend Sanna Rameau received a puzzling WhatsApp message from Henao, which revealed she was spending a few days with a man she'd just met.

The message, which CNN reviewed, read: "I met someone fantastic!! He has a summer house about 2h (hours) from Madrid. We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I'll call you when I get back."

The man had approached Henao on the street the previous day while she was walking, the message stated, adding: "Amazing connection. Like I never had before."

Rameau stated she'd spoken to Henao by phone a few hours before her disappearance and her friend never mentioned meeting a man.

Henao failed to appear at a Madrid train station for the trip, leading Spanish firefighters to enter her apartment for a welfare check. She was nowhere to be found, leaving her phone, laptop, and chargers missing, according to court documents.

Now, federal authorities posit that the text messages were composed by her husband. Furthermore, they utilized the help of another Colombian woman Knezevich had met on a dating app several months ago, the documents said.

On the 4th of February, right after Henao vanished, Knezevich asked a Colombian lady to translate a few English sentences into perfect Colombian, claiming his friend in Serbia was crafting a script with a Colombian character. It's stated in the police records.

The message he sent to the unknown Colombian was identical to the one sent from Henao's phone, saying she'd met a new guy.

There were other hints as well

The detectives from Spain began looking for clues regarding what occurred to the missing woman and who might've entered her building that day, and possibly kidnapped her.

Soon, all the pieces started to fit. Spanish detectives discovered the specific brand of spray painting used to thwart the camera and found out that a shop in Madrid sold that exact paint, along with two rolls of duct tape, to a guy who resembled Knezevich on the very same day Henao disappeared, according to the criminal complaint.

A further unexpected event: the woman Knezevich got acquainted with through a dating app spoke to her mother in Bogota about her new date. Her mother performed an online search on his name and found the news reports about his missing wife. She told her daughter, who realized that the text that used to be attributed to Henao before her disappearance corresponded exactly with the message she'd helped Knezevich create, as mentioned in the police documents.

Knezevich's next legal hearing is set for Friday, but the main question lingers: What became of his wife?

CNN's Al Goodman, Pau Mosquera, Denise Royal, and Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.

