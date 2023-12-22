Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Stock trading sluggish before Christmas - Dax almost unchanged

The DAX barely got off the ground on Friday at the start of the last trading day before the holidays. After a week with manageable turnover, investors took it easy just before Christmas. In the first few minutes, the leading German index was virtually flat at 16,678.04 points, down 0.06 percent.

The stock market barometer is thus heading for a small loss for the past week - it would be the second week with slight losses after the DAX rally that began in October. Since the leading index reached a record of 17,003 points in mid-December and then fell back slightly, the bottom line has hardly changed.

This is also due to the fact that many market participants have already closed their books and gone on vacation. And towards the end of the year, stock market activity is likely to calm down even further.

The MDax of medium-sized companies lost 0.51% to 27,081.57 points on Friday. The leading eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 fell 0.31 percent to 4510.85 points.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de