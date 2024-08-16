- Sting is collaborating with him.

Whoops! It appears that Dr. Dre (59), renowned rapper and music innovator, might have inadvertently shared some secrets that he probably wanted to keep under wraps temporarily. During an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", he unintentionally disclosed who will be featuring on the album he produced for his rap buddy Snoop Dogg (52): none other than the ex-lead vocalist of "The Police", Sting (72).

"I shouldn't have spoken up about that"

Surprisingly, the man known for his swift rhymes, possibly still buzzing from his performance alongside Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, gave an uncensored interview. For years, whispers about a new collaborative album from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, titled "Missionary", have been in circulation.

Therefore, interviewer Nischelle Turner (49) asked about the album's development and whether Dr. Dre would be featuring as an artist: "I've contributed a few tracks, but I'm not sure if any of them will make it," Dre unexpectedly replied. "We have Sting on one track, we have...", he paused, "Man, there's an incredible lineup of artists on this album, I shouldn't have shared that fact, to be honest."

"Album catering to female audience"

Following Snoop's rap motto "Drop it like it's hot", the secret's out: Sting and Snoop will be joining forces on the same album. Although it might seem an unlikely pairing, it makes complete sense considering the album's overall theme: "It's an album that will resonate with the female audience," Dr. Dre said, "and it showcases significant growth and maturity in the lyrics and music." Dr. Dre is referring to Snoop's debut album "Doggystyle", which he co-produced with Snoop Dogg in 1993: "This project was even more enjoyable to work on since we were young guns back then - he was 19 and I was six years his senior. I believe this is some of the best music I've created throughout my career. I think people will truly appreciate it."

Snoop's new album in November

Dr. Dre also shared that he has until September 1st to complete the album production to ensure its November release. And with a considerable number of fresh tracks: "I aimed for 14 songs, but Snoop insists on 16." One thing's for sure: Snoop Dogg's performance at the Paris Olympics has further increased his global popularity. Whether as a torchbearer under the Olympic rings or in refined equestrian attire, his crossover appearances have already become sensational online. Millions of fans worldwide eagerly await the new album's release in November.

Women will undoubtedly be drawn to the lyrical and musical maturity showcased in the upcoming album. Dr. Dre mentioned that the album will resonate with the female audience.

Read also: