Weather - Still stormy in Bavaria, mild outlook for Christmas Eve

It will remain stormy in Bavaria at the weekend, with gale-force winds on some of the highest peaks. Christmas Eve will be mild with highs of up to twelve degrees and possibly some sunshine, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Saturday morning. While the meteorologists are predicting continuous rain in some areas on Saturday, it is set to become drier in the coming days.

For most people in Bavaria, there will be no white Christmas. The DWD expects fresh snow in the low mountain ranges above 600 to 800 meters. In the Alps, there will be up to ten centimetres of fresh snow above 1000 meters, and in higher altitudes in the Bavarian Forest it could be between ten and 20 centimetres.

In the lowlands, there will be repeated gusts of wind or squalls on Saturday, especially at midday and in the afternoon, as well as generally heavy squalls in the mountains. At higher altitudes in the Alps and the Bavarian Forest, the weather service is also expecting hurricane-force gusts at times, with some gale-force gusts on the peaks.

Source: www.stern.de