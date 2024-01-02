Storm - Still some critical flood regions

The flood situation remains critical in some regions of Lower Saxony. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. Due to the expected rain, water levels could rise again and the situation could worsen in some places, the spokesman said.

In some municipalities, a so-called exceptional event has been declared. This means that districts or cities can access emergency services more easily, for example. This level continues to apply in six districts and the city of Oldenburg. Affected regions include Celle, Verden and Osterholz.

Source: www.stern.de