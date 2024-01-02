Skip to content
Still some critical flood regions

The flood situation remains critical in some regions of Lower Saxony. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. Due to the expected rain, water levels could rise again and the situation could worsen in some places, the spokesman said.

Trees protrude from the high water of the Weser in Achim-Baden. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
In some municipalities, a so-called exceptional event has been declared. This means that districts or cities can access emergency services more easily, for example. This level continues to apply in six districts and the city of Oldenburg. Affected regions include Celle, Verden and Osterholz.

A flood protection wall was built in the Neuendorf district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rising water levels expected on rivers

Water levels are likely to rise on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of rainfall. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Tuesday. In detail, the following developments are expected:

