Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden - Still secretly married in Scotland

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan (30) and her partner Jack Lowden (34) reportedly got married quietly and secretly. According to the Sunday Independent newspaper, the couple allegedly gave their consent in July at Lowden's hometown in Scotland. This is evident from the Scottish civil registry marriage records.

Wedding in a small circle

The wedding reportedly took place in the closest friends and family circle at Edinburgh Registry Office. The weekend around the 20th of July is believed to be the wedding date for the acting couple. The couple has not commented on the media reports yet.

Ronan and Lowden have reportedly been a couple for approximately six years. In December 2018, Page Six made their relationship public after they were spotted together at a party. They are said to have met each other during the filming of "Maria Stuart, Queen of Scotland" (2018). In this historical drama, they portrayed the married couple Mary, Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley.

Keeping their relationship private

The couple keeps their relationship out of the public eye. The Telegraph's question, whether the newspaper could ask Ronan about the relationship rumors, was answered by the "Little Women" actress with a firm "No".

Lowden also remains silent about the relationship, but gushed about Ronan's acting skills. "She's a natural force, both on and off-screen, fearless and also an excellent leader", he shared in an interview last year.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden, who met during the filming of "Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland" in 2018, played the married couple Mary, Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley in the historical drama. Despite being together for around six years, the actor couple Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have chosen to keep their relationship private, avoiding media scrutiny. The couple reportedly exchanged their wedding vows quietly and secretly in July 2023, as indicated by Scottish civil registry marriage records. Saoirse Ronan's relationship was brought to the public's attention in December 2018 by Page Six, after they were spotted together at a party. Although married in Scotland, the wedding ceremony of Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden was held in a small circle, with only their closest friends and family in attendance at Edinburgh Registry Office.

Read also: