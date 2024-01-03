Skip to content
Still critical flood regions in Lower Saxony

 and  John Stellmacher
A flood barrier stands on a country road on the outskirts of Sandkrug near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A flood barrier stands on a country road on the outskirts of Sandkrug near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Still critical flood regions in Lower Saxony

The flood situation remains critical in some regions of Lower Saxony. Six districts and the city of Oldenburg have been affected for several days, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Wednesday. A so-called exceptional event has been declared in these municipalities. This makes it easier for counties or cities to access emergency services, for example.

The affected districts are Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden. The all-clear has been given in several districts in the past few days - according to Rohrberg, for example, in the district of Hildesheim.

There are eight independent cities and 37 districts in Lower Saxony. According to the cross-state flood portal hochwasserzentralen.de, there is a warning of major flooding in about half of Lower Saxony as of Wednesday afternoon. Many parts of the state are affected, but the situation is more relaxed on the North Sea coast. There is no flood warning there.

Flood warning

