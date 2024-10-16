Still an option to embark on Sober October. Medical professional provides rationales.

According to CNN health expert Dr. Leana Wen, I asked her about the consequences of decreasing, or entirely eliminating, alcohol consumption. How much alcohol is considered harmful, for both men and women? What are indicators of problematic drinking? And for those looking to reduce their drinking, what role does Sober October play?

Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She was previously Baltimore's health commissioner.

CNN: How much alcohol is considered unhealthy, from a medical perspective?

Dr. Leana Wen: There are multiple elements to take into consideration when addressing this question.

First, consider an individual's regular consumption amount. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults over 21 years old drink at most one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. Research indicates that health issues increase after these amounts. Consuming more alcohol regularly may lead to chronic illnesses like heart disease, various types of cancer, and premature death.

In the United States, approximately 178,000 people lose their lives due to alcohol-related diseases every year. Alcohol-related liver disease is the most common reason for liver transplants.

Secondly, pay attention to whether the person engages in binge drinking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define binge drinking as consuming four or more drinks in a single sitting for women and five or more drinks for men. Individuals who binge drink are at higher risk for accidents, such as automobile crashes, falls, and drownings. Moreover, consuming a great quantity of alcohol all at once puts a greater strain on the body than if the drinks are split over time.

There is a third factor to consider, which is whether the person has alcohol use disorder. This disorder, which is the most common substance abuse disorder in the U.S., affects nearly 29 million adult Americans.

To diagnose this issue, look for symptoms such as losing control and inability to stop drinking once started, or inability to manage drinking habits effectively. Other signs include problems meeting work, parenting, and other obligations, as well as experiencing physical symptoms when not drinking, such as nausea, sweating, and restlessness.

CNN: In what ways can Sober October assist individuals?

Wen: One way is that it encourages individuals to critically examine their real consumption levels. Some individuals may discover that they drink more alcohol than they realize during a week's time. Others may examine their relationship with alcohol and the circumstances under which they drink.

Do they drink when they're feeling sad, anxious, or lonely? Are they struggling to control their consumption or feeling shame about it? Is alcohol use related to other drug use? These are potential warning signs, and individuals should consult with their primary care provider.

CNN: Are there specific health advantages to giving up alcohol for a month? Or must individuals commit to reducing their alcohol intake for an extended time to see lasting effects?

Wen: Long-term reductions in alcohol intake are generally preferable to just a month of abstinence. However, some studies demonstrate that even brief periods without alcohol can provide health benefits.

For example, a study conducted in the United Kingdom found that over 60% of participants experienced improved sleep, while nearly half lost weight after a month without alcohol. Another study, conducted in the Netherlands, showed improvements in liver inflammation after only 28 days of abstinence. Other research has revealed improvements in blood pressure and insulin sensitivity following short periods without alcohol.

If individuals resume drinking excessive amounts after the month of abstinence, these health benefits may dissipate. However, some individuals may discover that they enjoy feeling better when they've reduced or stopped drinking and decide to maintain this habit in the future.

CNN: What should individuals do if they find it difficult to decrease their alcohol consumption, despite their desire to do so?

Wen: Persistent difficulty in reducing alcohol consumption may be a sign of alcohol use disorder. Individuals should speak with their primary care provider or mental health professional. There are successful treatment options, such as three medications approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, combined with psychotherapy and community support groups.

CNN: Who should attempt Sober October? And who should avoid it?

Wen: Anyone who drinks alcohol can participate in Sober October. They may discover that they maintain a healthy relationship with alcohol or uncover issues they weren't aware of before. They may even realize that they don't have a problem, but they feel better after drinking less and are content with the savings on alcohol.

People who experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop drinking should seek medical assistance to help them quit. For these individuals, a sudden stop could be dangerous.

CNN: What if someone isn't interested in abstaining completely? Is there any advantage to trying "Sober-ish" October?

Wen: Yes. Individuals can analyze their relationship with alcohol by simply being more mindful of how much, when, and why they drink. And they don't need to give up alcohol altogether, or for an entire month, to experience some health benefits.

Additionally, they don't need to attempt this only in October. Campaigns like Sober October and Dry January raise awareness of excessive alcohol consumption, but people keen on assessing their alcohol intake can cut down or cut out alcohol at any point throughout the year.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest that adults over 21 should limit their daily alcohol consumption to one drink for women and two for men, as consuming more can lead to health issues such as heart disease, various types of cancer, and premature death. Regular binge drinking, defined as consuming four or more drinks at once for women and five or more for men, increases risk for accidents and puts a greater strain on the body.

For those aiming to improve their wellness, Sober October can serve as an opportunity to evaluate their current alcohol consumption levels and identify potential problematic drinking patterns. By critically examining their drinking habits, individuals may discover they drink more than they realize, struggle with controlling their consumption, or experience shame related to their alcohol use.

Read also: