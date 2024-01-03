Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewselectrogifhornlower saxonyworkremodelingcontinentalcarbmwiheat pumpkai schiefelbeinhanoversubsidiesspdolaf lie

Stiebel Eltron receives five million for Conti plant in Gifhorn

The state of Lower Saxony is supporting the conversion of the Continental brake plant in Gifhorn into a site for heat pumps with five million euros. Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) intends to hand over a corresponding funding decision to the investor Stiebel Eltron next Monday, as announced...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
An illuminated strip shows the company logo at Continental's new corporate headquarters. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An illuminated strip shows the company logo at Continental's new corporate headquarters. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Subsidies - Stiebel Eltron receives five million for Conti plant in Gifhorn

The state of Lower Saxony is supporting the conversion of the Continental brake plant in Gifhorn into a site for heat pumps with five million euros. Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) intends to hand over a corresponding funding decision to the investor Stiebel Eltron next Monday, as announced by the Ministry of Economics in Hanover. In addition to Lies, Stiebel Eltron CEO Kai Schiefelbein will also be on site in Gifhorn to receive the notification.

The building technology manufacturer from Holzminden wants to take over part of the former Conti site and manufacture parts for heat pumps there in future. This is intended to secure 300 of the 900 jobs at the site. Continental announced at the beginning of July that it would be closing the brakes site by the end of 2027.

In addition to Stiebel Eltron, Siemens has now also announced that it will take on employees from Gifhorn. Up to 100 Conti employees are to be given prospects at Siemens Mobility's Braunschweig rail technology plant.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flooded field between Niederröblingen and Oberröblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

A flooded field between Niederröblingen and Oberröblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
Soleimani portrait at the funeral in January 2020.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

TV: 20 dead in explosions near grave of slain general in Iran

According to Iranian state television, at least 20 people were killed on Wednesday in two explosions near the grave of the Iranian general Kassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020. The two explosions shook the southern city of Kerman, where the tomb is located in a mosque, a few minutes apart,...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public