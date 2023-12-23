Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfederal governmentclimateheating lawlower saxonycompanyelectricity priceenergyelectricityturn of the yeargas priceholzmindengermanykai schiefelbein

Stiebel Eltron boss calls for electricity price adjustment

After much debate, the nationwide heating law has been passed. However, the head of heat pump manufacturer Stiebel Eltron believes that the electricity price still needs to be tweaked for ideal implementation.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Kai Schiefelbein, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Kai Schiefelbein, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Energy - Stiebel Eltron boss calls for electricity price adjustment

The difference between the price of electricity and gas should be adjusted, according to the head of heat pump manufacturer Stiebel Eltron. Either electricity should be cheaper or gas should be more expensive, said Kai Schiefelbein at the company's headquarters in Holzminden. This could then also boost sales of heat pumps and the heat transition aimed for by the German government. In his view, the current pricing structure is the cardinal error in energy policy.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, private households in Germany paid an average of 12.26 cents per kilowatt hour for natural gas in the first half of 2023. Electricity cost consumers an average of 42.29 cents per kilowatt hour, i.e. around 3.45 times as much. Schiefelbein advocates a factor of around 2.5, as is common in most other European countries. Germany could, for example, reduce taxes on electricity.

In retrospect, the debate surrounding the Heating Act also damaged the heating transition. "I don't think that was a highlight for democracy," said Schiefelbein. Myths also got caught up in it - for example, "that heat pumps don't work for many buildings. That's simply not true," said Schiefelbein. "That really is a thing of the past." Modern systems can be installed in practically any building.

The aim of the Heating Act is to make heating in Germany more climate-friendly by gradually replacing oil and gas heating systems with heat pumps, for example. Essentially, it stipulates that in future, every newly installed heating system should be operated on the basis of 65% renewable energy. It is due to come into force at the beginning of 2024, but will initially only apply to new-build areas. For existing buildings, a municipal heating plan is to be used as a basis for owners to decide what to do.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public