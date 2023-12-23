Energy - Stiebel Eltron boss calls for electricity price adjustment

The difference between the price of electricity and gas should be adjusted, according to the head of heat pump manufacturer Stiebel Eltron. Either electricity should be cheaper or gas should be more expensive, said Kai Schiefelbein at the company's headquarters in Holzminden. This could then also boost sales of heat pumps and the heat transition aimed for by the German government. In his view, the current pricing structure is the cardinal error in energy policy.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, private households in Germany paid an average of 12.26 cents per kilowatt hour for natural gas in the first half of 2023. Electricity cost consumers an average of 42.29 cents per kilowatt hour, i.e. around 3.45 times as much. Schiefelbein advocates a factor of around 2.5, as is common in most other European countries. Germany could, for example, reduce taxes on electricity.

In retrospect, the debate surrounding the Heating Act also damaged the heating transition. "I don't think that was a highlight for democracy," said Schiefelbein. Myths also got caught up in it - for example, "that heat pumps don't work for many buildings. That's simply not true," said Schiefelbein. "That really is a thing of the past." Modern systems can be installed in practically any building.

The aim of the Heating Act is to make heating in Germany more climate-friendly by gradually replacing oil and gas heating systems with heat pumps, for example. Essentially, it stipulates that in future, every newly installed heating system should be operated on the basis of 65% renewable energy. It is due to come into force at the beginning of 2024, but will initially only apply to new-build areas. For existing buildings, a municipal heating plan is to be used as a basis for owners to decide what to do.

