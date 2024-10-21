Steve Bannon's imprisonment is set to conclude next week, according to the Bureau of Prisons, disregarding his efforts for an earlier release.

The Bureau of Prisons communicated to Bannon on Monday that his scheduled release date, initially set for October 29, would remain unchanged, ensuring he serves his full 120-day sentence for contempt of Congress in prison.

In light of recent speculations about potential eligibility for home confinement, Bannon has leveled accusations of political manipulation against the BOP, and his legal representatives have been actively advocating leniency to both the court and prison authorities.

The acting warden of the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, sent a letter to Bannon's attorneys on Monday, expressing that it was not feasible to arrange for Bannon's relocation to home confinement in Washington DC before his prison sentence concluded. The possibility of home confinement stemmed from a provision for initial federal offenders under the Trump-era First Step Act.

Warden Derek Puzio stated in his letter, obtained by CNN, that "Mr. Bannon has insufficient time on his sentence to process a referral and secure approval for ten days of home confinement placement." He further clarified that the Residential Reentry Centers, which manage home confinement placements, would not accept placements under 30 days.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 for disregarding a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Despite completing his prison sentence, his appeal against the conviction is still ongoing.

During his time in FCI Danbury, Bannon worked as an orderly in the prison library, ensuring books were properly organized.

Bannon's release from prison comes at a pivotal moment. A longtime supporter of Trump's reelection campaign, Bannon's popular "War Room" podcast has continued to air in his absence. Upon release, Bannon is likely to resurface as a voice of provocative political rhetoric ahead of the November presidential election.

Bannon also confronts ongoing criminal fraud charges in New York. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges, including money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud, related to an alleged online fundraising scheme for the "We Build the Wall" campaign to construct a border wall between the US and Mexico.

A trial in this case is scheduled for December.

CNN credits Kaitlin Collins, John Miller, Sabrina Shulman, and Lauren del Valle for their contributions to this report.

Despite Bannon's accusations of political manipulation in his contest for home confinement, the Bureau of Prisons maintained his prison sentence, ensuring he serves the full 12 months for contempt of Congress. With his release impending, Bannon's political influence and rhetoric are anticipated to impact the upcoming presidential election, as well as his ongoing fraud trial in New York related to the "We Build the Wall" campaign.

